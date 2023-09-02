Whatever Happened To Cup Board Pro After Shark Tank?

"Shark Tank" pitches can vary drastically in tone, with entrepreneurs opting for either cocksure or humble approaches in an effort to sell their products to the masses. In Season 10, Episode 3, "Shark Tank" fans witnessed perhaps the most tear-jerking pitch to date.

For Cup Board Pro, the trip to "Shark Tank" was a long time coming. Former New York City firefighter Keith Young was inspired by his love of food, having served as a cook in his firehouse. The firefighter was also an author and a two-time "Chopped" champion. Young lost his wife to cancer in 2012 and understood the stress of keeping his family fed while maintaining minimal mess and optimal organization. In 2010, he began developing the Cup Board Pro, a cutting board with a built-in tray to collect scraps, juices, and prepped ingredients.

Young received his first prototypes for Cup Board Pro in 2015, but shortly after, he was diagnosed with a rare sarcoma from his time spent working on a Ground Zero clean-up crew. He succumbed to the illness in 2018. Three months later, his children, Kaley, Christian, and Keira — then 24, 20, and 15 — fulfilled his dream by appearing on "Shark Tank" in his stead, where they sought $100,000 for 10% equity in Cup Board Pro.

The sharks ultimately agreed on a joint deal, with all five of them investing $20,000 in exchange for 20% of the company, with all of their profits going to charities supporting 9/11 first responders.