The Challenge: What Does Wes Bergmann Do For A Living?

If you're a longtime follower of reality TV — particularly the branch of that form that has flourished on MTV — then you are likely familiar with Wes Bergmann. Since making his debut on "The Real World: Austin" in 2005, Bergmann has become an MTV reality maven, popping up on various other projects, including his most recent gig on what is now known as MTV's "The Challenge." Bergmann belongs to that elite class of celebrities whose jobs seem to be appearing on reality TV competitions — and the "Challenge" franchise has treated him pretty well over the years. This leads to the inevitable question: What does this guy actually do for work?

The question has been floating around since at least 2015 when Bustle published an article attempting to answer it. At that time, Bergmann's boast on an episode of "The Challenge: Rivals II" ("I have a BMW, a Porsche, a house, a monster truck, and 30 companies," he purportedly said) was scrutinized. He founded a start-up investment company called BetaBlox which is still active today, and it was likely true at the time that his company had invested in around 30 companies. Whether or not that really counts as "having" 30 companies is for the reader to decide.