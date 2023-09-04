Star Trek: Who Plays Nero & Which Academy Award Winner Was Rumored For The Part?

The "Star Trek" universe has had a brilliant collection of villains causing trouble for Starfleet and whichever hot-shot team leader we follow on their particular five-year mission. In the case of the "Star Trek" reboot in 2009, Chris Pine's charismatic James T. Kirk faces off against a rebellious Romulan named Nero, who was responsible for the death of Kirk's father (Chris Hemsworth). Considered one of the most dangerous foes in "Star Trek" history, such a role demanded some serious acting chops — someone who could deliver menace that stretched beyond the prosthetics and makeup covering their face. The filmmakers found it in none other than "Chopper" and "Munich" star Eric Bana, who managed to find some humanity in an alien enemy who was ferocious when he needed to be.

Taking on the antagonist gig in what he described to The Guardian as a film that's "almost made for the non 'Star Trek' fan," Bana, as brilliant as he was in the role, wasn't the initial choice for Nero. Instead, J.J. Abrams had another star in mind for the part — one who originated not too far from Bana's homeland. It was "Gladiator" star and Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe.