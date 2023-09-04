The Sandlot: Who Plays Wendy Peffercorn & Why Is She Familiar To Horror Fans?

All these roles led to Marley Shelton working with one of the most respected horror directors to ever live — Wes Craven for "Scream 4." She plays Deputy Judy Hicks, who's on the police force and is part of the hunt to find the new Ghostface. It's a role she would reprise years later for 2022's rebooted "Scream." All this time later, she's now the sheriff with a teenage son — Wes (Dylan Minnette). Unfortunately, she's a victim of this Ghostface's reign of terror as both she and Wes are killed in their home.

While Judy's death likely means it's the end of the line for Shelton appearing in "Scream" movies, she enjoyed the fact her character was a bit more fleshed out in the reboot. She told Bloody Disgusting, "It's a little curious that she's a single mom, we don't really quite know why. There's still a lot of mystery around Judy. She has this very intense... helicopter mom, protective relationship with her son. In this one we get to see Judy off duty... which we never got to see before. So we were kind of trying to fill in those little details."

From her resume, it's clear Shelton is a multi-talented actress who doesn't mind branching out. She could most recently be seen as Emma Dutton on the "Yellowstone" spinoff, "1923." But don't count out a return to the world of horror just yet.