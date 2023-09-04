Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Contained A Critical Role Easter Egg

For many Dungeons and Dragons players, the 2023 fantasy blockbuster "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is a near-perfect D&D movie. The film itself is a love letter to the iconic tabletop RPG, balancing high fantasy drama with the absurd chaos and humor that most players will find in the average D&D campaign.

Aside from being an incredibly faithful adaptation, the film is also chock full of references and Easter eggs that only the most avid Dungeons and Dragons fans may have noticed. A few of these inside jokes include Simon Aumar's (Justice Smith) frequent use of the iconic "Bag of Holding" and the entire character of Xenk Yendar (Regé-Jean Page), who perfectly captures how overpowered and annoyingly heroic a lawful good Paladin can be in D&D.

The film also contains a small reference to the popular D&D actual play series "Critical Role," name-dropping Sam Riegal's beloved Campaign 3 character "Fresh Cut Grass." During his magic show for the townsfolk of Triboar, Simon asks the crowd if they enjoy the "smell of fresh cut grass" and casts a spell to fill the room with that familiar scent. The incredibly specific wording of this line ought to have caught the attention of any "Critical Role" fans in the audience, particularly those with a fondness for Riegal's lovable little cleric of the same name.