The Book Of Clarence Trailer Showcases Jeymes Samuel's "Everyman" Biblical Epic
There are several movies that will blow everyone away in 2024 – from cool adaptations and anticipated follow-ups to sequels you didn't even know were in the works. Of course, some of the most refreshing surprises in the release calendar come from entirely original works. There are few upcoming works that are more original than "The Book of Clarence."
Jeymes "The Bullitts" Samuel has been in the movie business for over a decade, both as a composer and, increasingly, as a multitalented filmmaker. The first feature-length film he directed, produced, and wrote — along with composing the score, naturally — was 2021's "The Harder They Fall," a Western that focuses on famous Black figures of the Old West era. Loved by critics and audiences alike, the movie stars Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba as cowboy Nat Love and outlaw Rufus Buck.
"The Book of Clarence" is Samuel's second feature film. This time, he's reaching much further into the annals of history. As the film's new trailer shows, its events take place at a time when Jesus Christ starts to become a well-known figure in Jerusalem. Per Variety, the film will reportedly use religion within its "backdrop" but focus its tale on the "everyman."
The Book of Clarence is an old-school epic
"The Book of Clarence" isn't a faith-centric film despite its setting (via Variety). However, that's not to say that the movie won't approach the concept, though the angle is different than you might expect. The main character of the film is the titular Clarence (LaKeith Stanfield, who also starred in "The Harder They Fall"), a regular guy who sees Jesus' fame as a business opportunity. As the trailer makes clear, Jeymes Samuel draws inspiration from classic epic films, and "The Book of Clarence" boasts a massive all-star cast that fits this idea. From Alfre Woodard, "Lupin" star Omar Sy, and Anna Diop of "Titans" fame to Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, and David Ayelowo, the movie has acting talent to spare.
The trailer for "The Book of Clarence" shows that the vision that made Samuel's feature debut so great is very much intact, and it will be interesting to see how the filmmaker approaches its subject matter.
"The Book of Clarence" is set to premiere on January 12, 2024.