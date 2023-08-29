The Book Of Clarence Trailer Showcases Jeymes Samuel's "Everyman" Biblical Epic

There are several movies that will blow everyone away in 2024 – from cool adaptations and anticipated follow-ups to sequels you didn't even know were in the works. Of course, some of the most refreshing surprises in the release calendar come from entirely original works. There are few upcoming works that are more original than "The Book of Clarence."

Jeymes "The Bullitts" Samuel has been in the movie business for over a decade, both as a composer and, increasingly, as a multitalented filmmaker. The first feature-length film he directed, produced, and wrote — along with composing the score, naturally — was 2021's "The Harder They Fall," a Western that focuses on famous Black figures of the Old West era. Loved by critics and audiences alike, the movie stars Jonathan Majors and Idris Elba as cowboy Nat Love and outlaw Rufus Buck.

"The Book of Clarence" is Samuel's second feature film. This time, he's reaching much further into the annals of history. As the film's new trailer shows, its events take place at a time when Jesus Christ starts to become a well-known figure in Jerusalem. Per Variety, the film will reportedly use religion within its "backdrop" but focus its tale on the "everyman."