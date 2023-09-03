Harry Potter: What Happened To Ron Weasley After Hogwarts?

Like most students who attended Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside Harry Potter, Ron Weasley ended his magical education in tragedy and chaos.

Abandoning his final year of school to track down Horcruxes with Potter and Hermione Granger, Ron would return to Hogwarts one final time for a climactic showdown with Lord Voldemort — during which he lost his brother Fred alongside countless friends and classmates. Although this battle ultimately ended with Voldemort's death, it also concluded Ron's time at Hogwarts on a bitter and harrowing note, and many fans probably still wonder what happened to him after this unfinished education.

The epilogue in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" answers a few of these questions, explaining that Ron and Hermione get married and have two children: Rose and Hugo Granger-Weasley. It also shows that he and Harry remain best friends well into adulthood and that their family (Harry having married Ron's sister Ginny Weasley) is still closer than ever.