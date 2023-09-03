Harry Potter: What Happened To Ron Weasley After Hogwarts?
Like most students who attended Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry alongside Harry Potter, Ron Weasley ended his magical education in tragedy and chaos.
Abandoning his final year of school to track down Horcruxes with Potter and Hermione Granger, Ron would return to Hogwarts one final time for a climactic showdown with Lord Voldemort — during which he lost his brother Fred alongside countless friends and classmates. Although this battle ultimately ended with Voldemort's death, it also concluded Ron's time at Hogwarts on a bitter and harrowing note, and many fans probably still wonder what happened to him after this unfinished education.
The epilogue in "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows" answers a few of these questions, explaining that Ron and Hermione get married and have two children: Rose and Hugo Granger-Weasley. It also shows that he and Harry remain best friends well into adulthood and that their family (Harry having married Ron's sister Ginny Weasley) is still closer than ever.
What was Ron's life like after Hogwarts?
Although it's quite nice to learn that Ron Weasley and the rest of the main "Harry Potter" trio are still happy 18 years after their time at Hogwarts, the books themselves don't explain what Ron's career looked like after the Battle of Hogwarts.
Author J.K. Rowling has expanded on his future endeavors in great detail since the book series ended, dropping tidbits of information through interviews, Twitter, and the now-defunct website "Pottermore." According to Rowling's comments, Ron and Harry opted to forgo their seventh year of Hogwarts, immediately enrolling in the Auror program to hunt down dark wizards for the Ministry of Magic.
Rowling says that Harry and Ron (alongside Hermione Granger, who did return for her seventh year of school) helped transform the Auror department and the Ministry itself, ushering in a new era of magical cooperation and prosperity. Ron abandoned his post in the Auror department just two years after joining, opting to help George Weasley run his joke shop business, "Weasley's Wizarding Wheezes," where he still works.
What happens to Ron in the Cursed Child?
J.K. Rowling has dropped plenty of small tidbits about Ron Weasley's later life over the years (including the fact that he eventually made it onto a Chocolate Frog Card, much to his delight), but perhaps the most in-depth look at his adulthood came in "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child."
"Cursed Child" is a canon stage play written by Jack Thorne and based on a story by Rowling, which concerns Harry Potter's son, Albus Severus Potter. During the events of the play, Albus and his friend, Scorpius Malfoy, use a Time-Turner to rewrite history, creating several alternate timelines. In the first new timeline, Ron marries Padma Patil rather than Hermione Granger. In the second timeline, he and Hermione are part of an underground rebellion in a world where Voldemort successfully murdered Harry. In the latter timeline, Ron and Hermione sacrifice themselves to help Scorpius return to the present, confessing their love for one another as Dementors close in around them.
With the primary timeline restored, Ron and Harry travel back in time to stop Voldemort's daughter Delphi from saving her father's life — defeating her in a duel and bringing her to Azkaban. This is the last we hear about Ron Weasley's life after Hogwarts, and until any future "Harry Potter" projects arrive (or J.K. Rowling drops some more trivia online), it's where his story ends.