The Andy Griffith Show: Who Plays Gloria & How Do Hardcore Star Trek Fans Know Her?

Created by Sheldon Leonard and originally premiering in 1960, CBS's "The Andy Griffith Show" went down in history as one of the most popular, influential, and culturally significant sitcoms of American TV's early, B&W-to-color sophomore era. The series starred Griffith as Andy Taylor, a sheriff and widower trying his best to keep the peace in his fictional small town of Mayberry, North Carolina while also raising his young son Opie (Ron Howard). A hit from early on in its run, "The Andy Griffith Show" ran for eight seasons and aired a whopping total of 249 episodes; in that time, it featured a massive amount of memorable regular, recurring, and guest stars, including Jan Shutan, who appears on Season 5's "Guest in the House."

The episode is centered around the arrival of Gloria (Shutan), a longtime family friend of the Taylors who comes over to stay at Aunt Bee's (Frances Bavier) for a few days to unwind following the break-off of her engagement, causing Andy's girlfriend Helen Crump (Aneta Corsaut) to feel jealous of her friendship with Andy. Although Shutan never returned to the show again following that one-episode stint, she still left a big mark on the show — as she was wont to do. The American actress had many other memorable TV guest roles throughout her career, and the best-remembered one may be the one that made her known to OG Trekkies the world over: Lt. Mira Romaine on "Star Trek: The Original Series."