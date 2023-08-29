Hobbits' Mushroom Obsession Barely Made It Into The Lord Of The Rings Films

There's a classic scene in "The Fellowship of the Ring" movie that references mushrooms, not once but twice. As Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) are exiting the Shire to begin their quest, they're intercepted by Merry (Dominic Monaghan) and Pippin (Billy Boyd) carrying a bundle of fresh-picked groceries. It quickly comes out that the two hooligan halflings have been stealing the crops of local farmer Maggot and are being actively chased by the angry agriculturalist and his dog.

The four Hobbits run through a cornfield while Pippin lists the things that he and Merry have stolen in recent weeks. The last item he mentions is mushrooms, just in time for the quartet to tumble down a cliff, nearly into a pile of fresh dung. Merry proudly calls it a "A detour. A shortcut," to which Sam replies, "A shortcut to what?" and Pippin shouts, "Mushrooms!" indicating that he's found some wild-grown fungi.

The Hobbits greedily gather the mushrooms until they're interrupted by an even more famous scene, the arrival of the snuffling Black Rider — who, incidentally, is distracted by the bag of mushrooms that Merry tosses as a decoy. (A devastating loss for a Hobbit, as we'll see in a minute.) It's a fun scene, but it turns out it's only a minor nod to the collective admiration of mushrooms that runs through Hobbit culture. Let's take a closer look at what Tolkien had to say about Hobbits and mushrooms and how he wove them into the earlier chapters of "The Lord of the Rings" multiple times.