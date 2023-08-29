Bullet Train: Who Plays The White Death & Why Is He So Familiar To Superman Fans?

Both The White Death and General Zod are characters that are supposed to be extremely intimidating, and it speaks to Michael Shannon's abilities as an actor that he plays both roles so ably.

Interestingly, there is another comic book movie connection between Shannon's role as The White Death and an iconic superhero character — this one from the Marvel Universe. Producer Kelly McCormick once revealed that Michael Shannon was the "Bullet Train" star who almost played Cable in "Deadpool 2," and that it was McCormick and Leitch's desire to work with Shannon on that project that led to his being cast in their next collaboration as The White Death.

"He was the first person we went to for that role, I think, and we'd been wanting to work with him for a long time," McCormick told IndieWire in a feature on the myriad cameos of "Bullet Train."

So if you're a fan of the DC Extended Universe wondering why the fearsome Yakuza boss The White Death looked familiar to you as you watched "Bullet Train," now you know. And it just seems kind of a shame that at no point in "Bullet Train" does Shannon ever deliver the line, "Kneel before The White Death!"