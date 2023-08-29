Was Hondo In The First Top Gun Movie Or Just The Sequel?

Fans had high expectations heading into the release of "Top Gun: Maverick" in 2022, but few expected it to be as big of a hit as it ended up being, let alone a sequel that many believe is legitimately better than the original. In the time that has passed since the film was released, the appreciation for it has only grown, too. That's largely due to how well made it is and how charismatic Tom Cruise's performance is as its eponymous lead. Credit must also be given to the new characters who are introduced in "Top Gun: Maverick," though, nearly all of whom manage to make a lasting impression even with their comparatively limited amounts of screen time.

Key among the film's fan-favorite supporting characters is Bernie "Hondo" Coleman (Bashir Salahuddin), a Navy Aircrewman who emerges as one of Pete "Maverick" Mitchell's (Cruise) closest friends over the course of its runtime. It's revealed early in "Top Gun: Maverick" that Hondo's friendship with Cruise's rebellious pilot predates the film's story. However, the backstory of their friendship isn't explored in the movie, which is why some viewers may finish it thinking that Hondo is a character from the original "Top Gun."

That's not actually the case. Indeed, Hondo is one of several new characters introduced for the first time in "Top Gun: Maverick." That fact only makes the authenticity of his and Maverick's relationship all the more impressive, though, some viewers have also raised questions about Hondo's occupation in the film.