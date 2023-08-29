Gold Rush: Parker's Trail - Where Is Parker Mining In 2023?

A staple of "Gold Rush" since he was working on his grandfather's mine in Season 1, Parker Schnabel is one of the most successful and well-respected gold miners in the entire series — routinely pulling in more gold than practically anybody else in the series.

As the de-facto face of "Gold Rush" itself, it should come as no surprise that Schnabel also helms his own spinoff series, "Gold Rush: Parker's Trail." The spinoff centers around Schnabel's efforts to find gold in unique and exotic locations around the globe, rather than relying on the Klondike region where he set up shop at the age of 18.

"Parker's Trail" wrapped up its sixth season in June 2023, and with no word yet about Season 7, fans online will surely be wondering what's the next stop on Schnabel's global hunt for gold. As it happens, Schnabel's latest mining operation is heading right back to where he started, returning to Alaska for Season 13 of "Gold Rush." Nine years after departing his hometown of Haines, Alaska to take on the Canadian Klondike, Parker Schnabel returned home in Season 13 with dreams of revamping Alaskan gold production and establishing a major new operation.

With Discovery's complete radio silence about "Parker's Trail" Season 7, it stands to reason that the popular gold miner will finish out the rest of 2023 working in his home state rather than traveling.