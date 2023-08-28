Breaking Bad: Why Bryan Cranston Nearly Changed The Iconic Opening Scene

As far as memorable opening scenes go, it's hard to beat the electric first minute of "Breaking Bad." The show opens with a pair of khaki pants soaring through open air, and we're soon thrown into the seat of an R.V. barrelling across the New Mexican desert.

In the driver's seat is Walter White (Bryan Cranston) wearing nothing but a gas mask and a pair of tighty-whiteys, whipping along a dirt road with sirens in the distance and two dead bodies rolling around in the backseat. After crashing the R.V. into a ditch, Walt steps out onto the road with a pistol in hand and underwear flapping in the breeze, ready to make a final stand against whatever's coming down the road.

It's one of the most iconic openings in television history, though most "Breaking Bad" fans don't know that Bryan Cranston himself almost changed this opening in a major way. "The tighty-whitey underwear was actually in the script. And initially, I was going to change it, because I had done that on 'Malcolm In The Middle,'" Cranston explained during an interview with The A.V. Club. "The more I thought about it, the more I realized, 'You know, this works in an oddly different way than it did on "Malcolm."' So I kept it."

As any "Breaking Bad" fan will tell you, this would have been a radical change to our first introduction to Walt, and one that would have robbed the scene of its hilarious gag.