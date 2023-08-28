Top Gun: Maverick - How Ed Harris' Short But Sweet Time On Set Almost Ended Terribly
The cast of "Top Gun: Maverick" is so star-studded that even an accomplished actor like Ed Harris is relegated to an extended cameo role in it. The former "Westworld" star appears in the hit blockbuster's prologue as Rear Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain, a senior U.S. Navy official whose pro-drone agenda puts him in direct opposition to Tom Cruise's Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. In the opening minutes of "Top Gun: Maverick," Cain travels to the base where Cruise's pilot has been stationed intent on putting an end to his latest program, which involves the testing of a hypersonic scramjet.
Fortunately, Maverick gets wind of Cain's impending arrival. As a result, when Harris' curmudgeonly Navy official finally makes it to the base, Maverick is already in the midst of taking his prototype scramjet for another aerial test. This moment of brazen rebelliousness is punctuated by a shot of Cain standing outside as Maverick's jet flies right over him. It's an astonishing image that is made all the more impressive by just how unaffected Cain seems by both the close proximity of the jet and the power of its speed.
In an interview with USA Today, Harris revealed that the shot in question was not only done practically but also resulted in some unexpected destruction that could have spilled over to him. Specifically, it nearly destroyed the security guard booth that was positioned just a few feet behind him in the shot.
"It blew the roof off the guard station," the actor revealed, before adding, "It was a fun scene with the jet roaring over my head."
Ed Harris stood his ground against a fighter jet
Lest anyone think otherwise, it's worth noting that it really is Ed Harris who faces down the fighter jet at the start of "Top Gun: Maverick." The actor revealed as much when he reflected on what it was like filming the now-iconic scene. "I was just holding my ground knowing what to expect," Harris remembered. "It's really impressive seeing this jet coming at you from so far away and just flying right over your head." Keen-eyed viewers will, notably, be able to see the nearby guard station's roof come loose at the tail end of the aforementioned "Top Gun: Maverick" moment.
Despite the danger that came with the shot, Harris says he wasn't ever worried about getting hurt during the filming of it. "These guys are professional pilots. I knew they weren't going to run into me or anything," the actor assured USA Today. As nonchalant as he may be about the scene, though, "Top Gun: Maverick" director Joseph Kosinski has been quick to point out just how impressive it was that Harris agreed to do the shot himself. "The set was destroyed by the [jet's] pressure wave," Kosinski noted. "That is Ed Harris taking a pressure wave to the face."
Harris' screen time in "Top Gun: Maverick" is, of course, fairly limited. However, thanks to both the flyover described above and the memorable confrontation he subsequently has with Tom Cruise's Pete Mitchell, the actor still manages to make a mark in one of the rare sequels that fans agree is actually better than the original. Harris, meanwhile, seems perfectly content with the size of his role in the film. "It was fun," he says. "I'm really happy to be a part of the movie."