Top Gun: Maverick - How Ed Harris' Short But Sweet Time On Set Almost Ended Terribly

The cast of "Top Gun: Maverick" is so star-studded that even an accomplished actor like Ed Harris is relegated to an extended cameo role in it. The former "Westworld" star appears in the hit blockbuster's prologue as Rear Admiral Chester "Hammer" Cain, a senior U.S. Navy official whose pro-drone agenda puts him in direct opposition to Tom Cruise's Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. In the opening minutes of "Top Gun: Maverick," Cain travels to the base where Cruise's pilot has been stationed intent on putting an end to his latest program, which involves the testing of a hypersonic scramjet.

Fortunately, Maverick gets wind of Cain's impending arrival. As a result, when Harris' curmudgeonly Navy official finally makes it to the base, Maverick is already in the midst of taking his prototype scramjet for another aerial test. This moment of brazen rebelliousness is punctuated by a shot of Cain standing outside as Maverick's jet flies right over him. It's an astonishing image that is made all the more impressive by just how unaffected Cain seems by both the close proximity of the jet and the power of its speed.

In an interview with USA Today, Harris revealed that the shot in question was not only done practically but also resulted in some unexpected destruction that could have spilled over to him. Specifically, it nearly destroyed the security guard booth that was positioned just a few feet behind him in the shot.

"It blew the roof off the guard station," the actor revealed, before adding, "It was a fun scene with the jet roaring over my head."