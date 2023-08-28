The Best Family Dinner Scene In Blue Bloods Season 9

CBS' "Blue Bloods" is a certified vet in the police procedural genre, having been on the air since 2010. One of the things that separates it from the pack is its focus on family. As longtime fans know, the family dinner scenes are the emotional anchors of the series, and they're often the only time that all of the members of the Reagan clan are together on screen at the same time. It's also the place where the family clears the air with cathartic arguments, shares tear-jerking remembrances, and, of course, engages in some well-meaning razzing.

That razzing is all the more satisfying when it involves some new blood. Although Eddie (Vanessa Ray) makes her Sunday dinner debut in Season 8, Episode 22, it takes some time for the future Mrs. Jameson Reagan to learn the family's distinct sense of humor, as well as their loyalty.

In Season 9, Eddie ingratiates herself to the family by making her mom's lasagna recipe in Episode 2 — the only thing she knows how to make, she jokes, besides margaritas. The meal is going smoothly until Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) calls a "code blue." Soon, the entire Reagan clan is inserting themselves into Eddie and Jamie's (Will Estes) wedding plans. "We're gonna need a huge venue for the reception," Erin (Bridget Moynahan) says. What really pushes Eddie over the edge, however, is when Erin implies the bride won't even pick her own gown. "You're going to look so beautiful in mom's dress," she says. Eddie's tirade pushes "Meet the New Boss" into the upper echelons of family dinner scenes, and certainly the best one of Season 9.