Shrek: What Real-Life Location Played Inspiration For The Ogre's Swamp?

The entirety of the "Shrek" franchise can be traced back to one important location: Shrek's (Mike Myers) swamp. It's the place Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) sends the fairy tale creatures in the first film, which prompts Shrek to confront Farquaad and subsequently go on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) — an expedition that leads him to become a husband, father, and friend to numerous characters as the saga unfolds. While it may seem like a pretty typical swamp, as it turns out, Shrek's ogre-friendly homestead is inspired by a real-world location.

During the production process for the first "Shrek" movie, art director Douglas Rogers took a visit to the Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina. More specifically, Rogers was enamored with the Audubon Swamp, where he was nearly attacked by an alligator while having a look around and researching the land. Sadly, like other plantations in the United States, Magnolia has a long, dark history of operating on slave labor, forcing enslaved people to work in the fields and take care of the rice crop. Thus, it's not a very positive source of inspiration for an animated movie.

