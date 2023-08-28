Supernatural: Why Did Crowley Team Up With Sam & Dean In Season 5?

Considering the fact that brothers Sam and Dean Winchester (Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles) spent Seasons 3 and 4 of "Supernatural" trying to defeat the white-eyed demon Lilith (Katherine Boecher), it was certainly quite a shock when the brothers decided to partner up with her chief advisor in Season 5.

That season saw the Winchesters forming a reluctant alliance with Lilith's former ally Crowley (Mark A. Sheppard), a relatively weaker demon with a talent for manipulation and an incredible level of ambition. After Sam killed Lilith and allowed Lucifer (Mark Pellegrino) to escape hell, Crowley abandoned demonkind and started plotting against Lucifer — believing that Lucifer would massacre all demons after he had eradicated humankind.

This shared goal of defeating Lucifer is the only reason that Crowley and the demon-hunting brothers began working together. After initially providing the Winchesters with a demon-slaying revolver known as "The Colt" (which fails to kill Lucifer, since he is too powerful) Crowley assists the brothers in tracking down the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and claiming their "Rings." In the Season 5 finale, Crowley and the Winchesters use those rings to re-seal Lucifer in Hell, which allows Crowley to ascend the throne as the new King of Hell.