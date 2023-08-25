Nancy Drew Producer Speaks Out About CW Execs After Abrupt Cancelation: 'They Suck'
In 2022, it was announced that The CW wouldn't let their pluckiest teenage detective solve any more mysteries, and the modern "Nancy Drew" reboot would end after Season 4. Now, one of the producers has strong words about that cancellation.
At the time, executive producers Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor had kind words about getting to share their vision on the network. Larry Teng, one of the show's executive producers, took to Twitter a year later to reveal that The CW actually kind of screwed everybody involved with "Nancy Drew" over.
In a lengthy thread, Teng began, "So... this could be long. From what I've read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive. Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that's what almost happened."
Teng continued, "Kennedy [McMann, the star] was in line to shoot THE GOOD LAWYER. And like any good agent would do, Kennedy's rep asked our Studio what our future schedule for NANCY DREW was going to look like. Our Studio wanted to try and make it work for Kennedy so she could do both. And so CBS Studios made a call to The CW. Right around the time we were in prep on Episode 410. And asked the president of the new CW when we would find out about a pickup so we could make scheduling decisions. And it was then, he said to us 'Oh, we're not picking you up...'"
Larry Teng says The CW sucks
After saying the network claimed the show was too pricy, Teng went on. "Had our Studio not made that call, who knows if we would've ever been told," he wrote. "At that point in the season there were only four episodes left to shoot and the writers were already breaking the finale."
"No consideration for letting Noga and Melinda give you a proper goodbye," another tweet from Teng read. "No closure. No consideration for the fandom who support and watch this show. I've been pissed at the upper brass of this new CW since November. They suck."
If this is all true, it's definitely understandable that Teng is upset, and it sounds like Landau and Taylor have every right to be as well. The finale aired on August 23, 2023, so perhaps Teng was waiting for "Nancy Drew" to officially wrap up before airing The CW's dirty laundry in this matter, but it doesn't look good — especially in an era where shows get canceled at the drop of a hat, leaving showrunners, actors, and fans in the lurch. Speaking of, Teng did thank the show's most loyal fans in his thread: "I'm glad y'all enjoyed the finale. You deserved that. Long live our #Drewds and the #DrewCrew."