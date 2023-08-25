Nancy Drew Producer Speaks Out About CW Execs After Abrupt Cancelation: 'They Suck'

In 2022, it was announced that The CW wouldn't let their pluckiest teenage detective solve any more mysteries, and the modern "Nancy Drew" reboot would end after Season 4. Now, one of the producers has strong words about that cancellation.

At the time, executive producers Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor had kind words about getting to share their vision on the network. Larry Teng, one of the show's executive producers, took to Twitter a year later to reveal that The CW actually kind of screwed everybody involved with "Nancy Drew" over.

In a lengthy thread, Teng began, "So... this could be long. From what I've read, the reaction to the series finale have been mostly positive. Now imagine if you watched that finale without us knowing it would be the last episode of #NancyDrew ever. Because that's what almost happened."

Teng continued, "Kennedy [McMann, the star] was in line to shoot THE GOOD LAWYER. And like any good agent would do, Kennedy's rep asked our Studio what our future schedule for NANCY DREW was going to look like. Our Studio wanted to try and make it work for Kennedy so she could do both. And so CBS Studios made a call to The CW. Right around the time we were in prep on Episode 410. And asked the president of the new CW when we would find out about a pickup so we could make scheduling decisions. And it was then, he said to us 'Oh, we're not picking you up...'"