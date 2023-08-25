The Challenge: What Happened To Horacio & Why Was He Disqualified?

Horacio Gutiérrez Jr. competed on MTV's "The Challenge" Season 38 alongside Olivia Kaiser per its core gimmick pairing up contestants and keeping them with their same partners for its entirety. Prior to "The Challenge," Gutiérrez Jr. was on reality competition show "Exatlón Estados Unidos" whereas Kaiser made a name for herself on "Love Island." Together they nearly reached the end of their "Challenge" season until the pair ended up disqualified.

Gutiérrez Jr.'s disqualification was simply the result of Kaiser sustaining two injuries that cost her the competition. First, Kaiser damaged her finger during a physically intensive game, which hindered her abilities moving forward but was not yet enough to sideline her outright. However, during a subsequent game — perhaps affected by her existing injury — she accidentally propelled a golf ball into her face with considerable force. Given the seriousness of head trauma, she was ultimately transported to a hospital, ending her run. Without a partner, Gutiérrez Jr. too was medically disqualified.

"It was pretty traumatizing, because we did work so hard," Kaiser told Variety. "I'm not trying to be dramatic about it because it's not that serious but in the same sense, it is because it's not something anyone could be prepared for."