Bullet Train: Where Can You Watch The Brad Pitt Assassin Thriller?

Looking for an action-packed thriller with an ensemble cast? Look no further than Brad Pitt's "Bullet Train."

After the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the theatrical entertainment industry, 2022 proved to be a major year at the multiplex. The year was riddled with box office juggernauts and critically acclaimed films, which compelled viewers to show up in droves after two years of social distancing. While audiences will fondly remember "Top Gun: Maverick," "Avatar: The Way of Water," and "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish," a number of tentpoles from 2022 may have gone under the radar, like "Bullet Train."

"Bullet Train" debuted in early August and proved to be a modest hit, grossing over $235 million worldwide. In a summer filled to the brim with sequels and reboots, "Bullet Train" was the rare, somewhat original film (it's based on Kōtarō Isaka's inventive novel "Maria Beetle") that catered to adults. Unlike most action flicks these days, Pitt's "Bullet Train" went for the R-rated approach, which makes its box office performance all the more interesting.

The film sees Pitt as an American assassin who boards a Japanese bullet train filled with nefarious individuals out to get him. It's a simple but exciting premise, one that takes advantage of Pitt's charisma and talent as a funnyman. Pitt is joined by several A-listers in the film, making "Bullet Train" a true ensemble picture. "Atlanta" star Brian Tyree Henry and "Kraven the Hunter" actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson appear as Lemon and Tangerine, two assassin brothers who cross paths with Pitt's Ladybug. The trio is joined by an impressive supporting cast, which includes Andrew Koji, Zazie Beetz, Karen Fukuhara, Michael Shannon, and more.

Those interested in catching Pitt's "Bullet Train" at home have a variety of options to choose from, including Netflix, where the film is streaming in the United States.