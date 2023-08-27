Star Trek: Ad Astra Per Aspera's Meaning & Origin Explained

"Star Trek" has always functioned as the thinking man's sci-fi show. And this can readily be seen in how often Latin has come up across the franchise. The Borg seems fond of Latin, but that could've emerged from assimilating a species that knew it. The same goes for the Romulans, whose homeworlds — Romulus and Remus — are named after the twin brothers who founded Rome. As such, it should come as no surprise to see "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" use Latin in the title for Season 2, Episode 2 — "Ad Astra per Aspera."

Many "Star Trek" episodes have titles derived from Latin, but this one should be intriguing for fans. It has several possible definitions that all mean roughly the same thing. "Ad astra per aspera" could translate to "Through hardships, to the stars" or "To the stars through difficulties." Its origins could go back to Virgil's "Aeneid," which contains the passage "sic itur ad astra," which means "thus one journeys to the stars." Basically, it means if one wants to achieve greatness, one must be ready to endure hardship.

Numerous organizations have used the phrase over the years; it's the official state motto of Kansas. But it holds special significance for this particular episode of "Strange New Worlds."