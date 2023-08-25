Deadpool Vs. Ghost Rider Commercial Has Marvel Fans Demanding A Full-Length Series
Deadpool and Ghost Rider battle over the reality-warping Cosmic Cube, which transforms them into different multiversal incarnations of themselves as they grasp it. Eventually, Squirrel Girl and Devil Dinosaur get in on the action too. It's a sequence that probably wouldn't raise too many eyebrows in a Marvel comic book, but there's something about seeing it in full animated motion that's pretty exciting, as evidenced by the reaction to the latest commercial for the PC incarnation of the digital collectible card game "Marvel Snap."
The heavily stylized and fast-paced animation in the commercial seems to match that special Marvel Comics mood, and fans like @nomoremutants on Instagram are calling for it to be adapted into a full-length series. With the Marvel Cinematic Universe possibly suffering from a bit of audience burnout and the animated "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" one of the year's standout superhero hits, the time could indeed be right for more animated Marvel projects that have the look and feel of "Spider-Verse" or this commercial.
Rights issues would no longer prevent the two characters from meeting on the big screen
With the screen rights for Deadpool and all the other mutants in the X-Men's corner of the Marvel Universe now under the same corporate umbrella, another former obstacle between such a project and reality is no longer a concern. So with Deadpool being one of Marvel's most popular characters, a meeting with Ghost Rider (who is also no stranger to the big screen, with Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider having appeared in two films predating the MCU) is certainly a possibility.
But could a full-length crossover between the two have the same potency as the minute-long commercial you can watch above? Some fans seem to think, or at least hope, so: "We need this turned into a series," opined @sugasammi on Instagram, while @3lement2010 on YouTube had a more specific suggestion: "If they ever make a [M]arvel animated series, they need to hire the animators behind this video."
There have been plenty of Marvel animated series, of course, but the next one would be wise to try to capture some of the excitement of this "Marvel Snap" advertisement. And this is just an idea, but if it includes a scene of Ghost Rider chasing Deadpool while riding on top of Devil Dinosaur, it's practically guaranteed to be a success.