Deadpool Vs. Ghost Rider Commercial Has Marvel Fans Demanding A Full-Length Series

With the screen rights for Deadpool and all the other mutants in the X-Men's corner of the Marvel Universe now under the same corporate umbrella, another former obstacle between such a project and reality is no longer a concern. So with Deadpool being one of Marvel's most popular characters, a meeting with Ghost Rider (who is also no stranger to the big screen, with Nicolas Cage's Ghost Rider having appeared in two films predating the MCU) is certainly a possibility.

But could a full-length crossover between the two have the same potency as the minute-long commercial you can watch above? Some fans seem to think, or at least hope, so: "We need this turned into a series," opined @sugasammi on Instagram, while @3lement2010 on YouTube had a more specific suggestion: "If they ever make a [M]arvel animated series, they need to hire the animators behind this video."

There have been plenty of Marvel animated series, of course, but the next one would be wise to try to capture some of the excitement of this "Marvel Snap" advertisement. And this is just an idea, but if it includes a scene of Ghost Rider chasing Deadpool while riding on top of Devil Dinosaur, it's practically guaranteed to be a success.