Better Call Saul: How Walt And Jesse's Return Changed The Final Season's Production

Though the final episode of "Breaking Bad" aired in 2013, the story of Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and their haphazard drug empire wasn't quite finished yet. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul would first reprise their roles for 2019's "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie" (though Cranston's return was little more than a cameo), and then again in the sixth and final season of "Better Call Saul" in 2022. While their reunion in episode 11 of the Bob Odenkirk-starring spinoff, appropriately titled "Breaking Bad," provided a succinct bookend to creator Vince Gilligan's epic story, having the original stars return apparently caused some trouble behind the scenes.

"We had a limited window, and with Jesse involved in our exterior Saul office, we had to shoot (Cranston and Paul's) pieces out of order and very early in our season because that's when they were available," Melissa Bernstein recently told The Hollywood Reporter. Bernstein, who served as a producer on both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," revealed that the stars' limited availability forced the production to rethink their approach to the final season of the AMC prequel.

"We were shooting scenes out of episodes that weren't written yet," she said, "which isn't how our show works."