The Real Reason 3 Actresses Have Played Lara Croft In The Last 20 Years

20 years is a long time to be an action hero, so perhaps it is understandable that many different actresses have been responsible for bringing Lara Croft to life. An action-adventure character on par with Indiana Jones and James Bond when it comes to their charm, travel budget, and near-superhuman survival abilities, Lara has delighted fans since her debut in the mid-'90s.

Lara has enjoyed a lengthy career across games, movies, TV shows, and comics, and she shows no signs of stopping now. The character rose to pop culture prominence in the '90s — perhaps as much for her physical appearance as her quick-thinking and butt-kicking abilities. Over the years, however, Lara Croft has undoubtedly evolved in terms of her character and look.

The video game version of Lara has been voiced by a number of talented actresses, and in her major film and TV appearances three prominent actresses have brought her to life: Angelina Jolie, Alicia Vikander, and now, Hayley Atwell. We take a look at what it is about Lara Croft that draws stars to her like moths to a flame, or Lara to a tomb.