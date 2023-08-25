Critical Role: Here's Where You Can Watch Candela Obscura's Chapter 2 In Theaters

The third "Critical Role" campaign is currently in the midst of airing, but that doesn't mean the creators behind the popular actual play series aren't actively working on other projects. On the contrary, the "Critical Role" team has worked on not only three main campaigns to date but also numerous one-shots and miniseries. Earlier this year, in fact, the company premiered the first run of its new, anthology horror series, "Candela Obscura." Set in a fictional fantasy realm, the actual play show is a horror drama that follows a group of investigators as they attempt to fight back against the forces of darkness within their world.

The first chapter of "Candela Obscura," which premiered on May 25, features Ashley Johnson, Robbie Daymond, Laura Bailey, and Anjali Bhimani as its players, as well as Matthew Mercer as its Game Master and Taliesin Jaffe as its narrator (known in the series' fictional world as a "Lightkeeper"). The show's first season aired across three months and is comprised of just three episodes. Now, "Candela Obscura" Chapter 2 is set to premiere on Thursday, August 31 at 7 p.m. PST.

In typical "Critical Role" fashion, the Chapter 2 premiere of "Candela Obscura" will be streamed for the first time simultaneously on both Twitch and YouTube. Those two platforms aren't the only places where fans will be able to watch the episode, though. It will also be shown in select Cinemark movie theaters across the country. All "Critical Role" fans need to do is go to the Cinemark website and type in their zip code to find the movie theater closest to them that will be showing the "Candela Obscura" premiere.