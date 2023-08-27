Oppenheimer's Most Bizarre Fan Theory About Christopher Nolan's Brother Explained
If you ask Christopher Nolan what inspired him to write and direct "Oppenheimer," he'd likely tell you it was a "Tenet" wrap gift from actor Robert Pattinson. If you ask the internet, however, they'd tell you it was to hide the existence of his older brother — an alleged international hitman working for an American oligarch under the codename "Oppenheimer."
It's a ludicrous premise we've heard before. As with the "Frozen" conspiracy theory (which claims the title was chosen by Walt Disney Studios to bury online search results related to another infamous conspiracy theory regarding Walt Disney's frozen remains), the thinking (read: strenuously incredible mental gymnastics) is that Nolan created the three-hour historical epic just to prevent the public from searching information about his own "Oppenheimer." This would be, to put it bluntly, a very stupid scheme, not least of all because it could only serve to draw more attention to the relatively obscure yet morbidly fascinating true story of Christopher Nolan's older brother Matthew.
While real proof of Disney's frosted cranium eludes even the cleverest of online sleuths to this day, the outlandish allegations against Matthew Nolan have some basis in recorded and publicly available facts. Readers may want to get comfortable, as we're about to explain how — at the same time Christopher and younger brother Jonathan were reveling in the recent success of "The Dark Knight" — Matthew Nolan was being accused (with "troubling" evidence) of kidnapping, torture, and murder, indeed under the assumed name Oppenheimer.
How Matthew Nolan was accused of the murder of Robert Cohen
In 2004, accountant Robert Cohen was working closely with a millionaire Florida real estate investor and diamond dealer named Robert Breska, and would frequently travel to Costa Rica and Nicaragua to handle affairs on Breska's behalf. Breska (an alleged money launderer and drug smuggler who had previously been accused of using his gem company to move both cash and narcotics for the Mafia in the 1980s) sought Cohen's assistance in finding a dedicated actor to establish and manage various offshore accounts. Cohen subsequently connected him to Mario Quintanna Musmanni — who thus proceeded to misappropriate over $7 million of Breska's money, blame Cohen for the delinquency, and die by suicide in October of that year. Two weeks after Quintanna's death, Cohen contacted one of his attorneys to allege that he had stolen the cash but Breska was nonetheless allegedly making threats toward Cohen, warning, "If anything were to happen to me, Mr. Breska would be the person responsible."
In February 2005, Breska would arrange a meeting in Orlando, Florida, between Cohen and a man named Matthew McCall Oppenheimer, an investor who was ostensibly interested in partnering with Breska's gem business overseas. In reality, this was Matthew Nolan, who had merely adopted the name Oppenheimer to falsely associate himself with the South African diamond-mining dynasty of the same name (no relation to J. Robert Oppenheimer). Additionally, a U.S. District Court would later find probable cause that Nolan was actually engaged in covert asset recovery work for Breska, related to the lost $7 million. Nolan himself even claimed that he ran an international bank collection service with the use of his supposed specialized military training. A month after Cohen and "Oppenheimer" met, the former would be found dead.
Robert Cohen was abducted, kidnapped, and killed in Costa Rica
On March 2, 2005, Matthew Nolan checked into the Intercontinental Hotel, located at the Multiplaza Shopping Center Escazu in San José, Costa Rica. He and Robert Cohen had planned to spend a few days there before traveling together to Nicaragua on March 6 with Multiplaza Security Officer Ricardo Brenes. The pair were seen together numerous times, including by Cohen's own attorney, Manrique Lara Bolanos. Nolan was also seen associating with Intercontinental bellhop Luis Mejia, with a witness later testifying that they quickly became "very good friends."
That day, Cohen and Nolan had breakfast together at around 6:30 a.m. and took a walk. This was the last time Cohen was seen alive. Nolan returned to the hotel between 9 and 10 a.m., and he frantically asked Brenes to help him schedule an emergency flight to Paris, France, so that he may be with his wife who had suddenly fallen ill. Brenes did so, but afterward called attorney Bolanos to tell him the interaction seemed suspicious. While Bolanos alerted the Costa Rican authorities, the American Embassy in Nicaragua contacted the U.S. Department of Justice, requesting an investigation into the now-presumed disappearance of Cohen, whose arrival they had expected hours earlier.
In actuality, Cohen had been abducted at the hotel by Mejia, who was torturing him in the city of Limon while in possession of the white Toyota 4Runner Nolan had rented for his stay. Nolan, meanwhile, stayed in Paris with his wife for a few days, before flying to Miami, Florida, and then back to Costa Rica on March 9. On March 10, the same day Nolan finally left Costa Rica for good, Cohen's body would be found in Limon.
Matthew Nolan's failed extradition
Luis Mejia was arrested and convicted of the kidnapping and murder of Robert Cohen in May 2007. Though neither Cohen (in brief phone calls to his family while in Mejia's custody) nor Mejia himself named Matthew Nolan as an accomplice, the Costa Rican government investigated his possible connections to the crime. In February 2006, they released an international warrant for Nolan's arrest.
The FBI captured Nolan in Chicago, where he and his wife were attempting to file for bankruptcy after failing to pay back a $600,000 loan from the Interim Funding Corporation for his supposed international bank collection service. He was also being investigated for allegedly using his brother's Hollywood clout to defraud several banks. While being held at the Metropolitan Correctional Center, guards also discovered a litany of found tools Nolan was planning to use in an attempted escape from custody.
The Costa Rican government alleged during an extradition hearing that this suggested Nolan knew he was guilty of collaborating with Mejia in Cohen's murder. Though the court found some of the evidence presented by Costa Rica and the U.S. prosecutor representing them to be disturbing, they ultimately ruled that there wasn't sufficient evidence to extradite Nolan for trial. The government's case relied heavily on phone records that the court found to be unreliable, as well as missing evidence and narrative statements that made it difficult to distinguish fact from conjecture. Nolan was, however, sentenced to 14 months in prison and two years of probation for his escape attempt. After serving his time, Matthew Nolan disappeared from the public eye completely.