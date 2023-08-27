Oppenheimer's Most Bizarre Fan Theory About Christopher Nolan's Brother Explained

If you ask Christopher Nolan what inspired him to write and direct "Oppenheimer," he'd likely tell you it was a "Tenet" wrap gift from actor Robert Pattinson. If you ask the internet, however, they'd tell you it was to hide the existence of his older brother — an alleged international hitman working for an American oligarch under the codename "Oppenheimer."

It's a ludicrous premise we've heard before. As with the "Frozen" conspiracy theory (which claims the title was chosen by Walt Disney Studios to bury online search results related to another infamous conspiracy theory regarding Walt Disney's frozen remains), the thinking (read: strenuously incredible mental gymnastics) is that Nolan created the three-hour historical epic just to prevent the public from searching information about his own "Oppenheimer." This would be, to put it bluntly, a very stupid scheme, not least of all because it could only serve to draw more attention to the relatively obscure yet morbidly fascinating true story of Christopher Nolan's older brother Matthew.

While real proof of Disney's frosted cranium eludes even the cleverest of online sleuths to this day, the outlandish allegations against Matthew Nolan have some basis in recorded and publicly available facts. Readers may want to get comfortable, as we're about to explain how — at the same time Christopher and younger brother Jonathan were reveling in the recent success of "The Dark Knight" — Matthew Nolan was being accused (with "troubling" evidence) of kidnapping, torture, and murder, indeed under the assumed name Oppenheimer.