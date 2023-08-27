Hallmark Vs. Lifetime: Melissa Joan Hart Explains It All

Plenty of pop culture rivalries have emerged over the years. Marvel vs. DC. Star Wars vs. Star Trek. And when it comes to the go-to destination for holiday movies, it's Lifetime vs. Hallmark.

Every year, both channels release a slew of holiday movies to get people in the festive spirit. And some familiar faces tend to pop up on each respective network. For instance, Melissa Joan Hart has been a consistent member of the Lifetime family for years, but she does have a track record with Hallmark, starring in 2016's "Broadcasting Christmas." But she's been with Lifetime ever since, and she explained how it's that way for a reason.

In a 2020 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hart elaborated, "I think it's more that Hallmark is proprietary with their people. I'm now a Lifetime girl, and I need to stay in my place. There's this division that doesn't let people cross over, necessarily. I would love to do a crossover with Candace [Cameron Bure] or Lacey Chabert or some of these girls that I adore and love. Danica McKellar. But we're zoned — the Jets and the Giants never play against each other because they're in different conferences. It's kinda like that." Similar to how Superman and Spider-Man will probably never be in a movie together, Lifetime has Melissa Joan Hart while Hallmark has its stable of stars, but it sounds like a friendly rivalry between the two groups.