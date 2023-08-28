Star Wars: The Truth About Jedi Knights And Sex From George Lucas & Mark Hamill

Can Jedi have sex? Given that "Star Wars" is a fanciful space opera typically aimed at children, it's kind of a silly question. And yet, it has plagued fans for years, as different entries in both the Disney canon and the old "Star Wars" Expanded Universe have offered many different potential answers to the question.

Of course, when it comes to matters of lore, there's no one better to answer them than the creator himself. And thankfully, George Lucas is on record discussing the matter of Jedi and their intimate personal lives. "Jedi Knights aren't celibate," Lucas told BBC News during promotion for "Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones" in 2002. "The thing that is forbidden is attachments — and possessive relationships."

Mark Hamill has weighed in on Luke Skywalker's view on relationships specifically, echoing Lucas' sentiment that Jedi don't need to remain celibate. When asked by a fan on Twitter in 2019 if his character died a virgin, Hamill responded, "Make up your own backstory. It's undetermined, but in the one I made for him myself, the answer is: no." So then what's the deal? Why do the "Star Wars" prequels in particular make Anakin's relationship with Padmé Amidala so taboo, to the point that he has to cut himself off from even his closest Jedi friends? Well, it's all in what Lucas said back in 2002. Attachment, not any individual act, is the thing that's forbidden. But should it be?