Who Plays Wreck-It Ralph & Why Does He Sound Familiar To Will Ferrell Fans?

It's been a while since "Wreck-It Ralph" graced the big screen, with the sequel, "Ralph Breaks the Internet," ending with Ralph finding his independence and living his best life in many arcade machines. While Disney mulls whether Wreck-it Ralph will get another movie soon, the voice behind the loveable giant may surprise some people.

If "Wreck-It Ralph" sounds familiar, it's because critically acclaimed actor John C. Reilly lends his talents to the series' titular video game character. Most will recognize him from performances like Dewey Cox in "Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story" and Corpsman Dey in "Guardians of the Galaxy." Reilly also stars in Max's "Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty" and is a frequent collaborator of Oscar-nominated filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson (appearing in the director's "Boogie Nights" and "Magnolia," among others). However, Reilly gained prominence in Hollywood thanks to his on-and-off-screen relationship with Will Ferrell, with the actors delivering some of the best comedy films of the late 2000s.

Reilly and Ferrell have starred in a few films together. "Holmes & Watson" was relatively forgettable despite putting a comedic spin on the legendary detectives. Technically, they also both appeared in "Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues," although Reily was only a cameo. However, their claim to fame is undoubtedly "Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby" and "Step Brothers." Both films solidified the duo's spots as legends in the comedy industry.