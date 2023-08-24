The Ending Of Take Me To The River Explained

Before we delve into the thought-provoking and intense "Take Me to the River" finale, let's look at how we get there. As Ryder and his parents are arriving at their grandmother's Nebraska home to reunite with other family members, it's clear that he's hoping to get something off his chest. While it's never openly named what Ryder's secret is, the implication is that he's gay and wishes to come out to the whole extended family during this trip. With the conservative background of Ryder's Nebraska-dwelling family, though, his parents hope to keep his secret buried — especially from Keith. Unfortunately, Ryder comes into direct conflict with Keith after he accompanies his daughter Molly on a trip to the barn. Molly comes running back crying after, calling for her father, with blood visible at the bottom of her dress.

Although Keith suspects that Ryder has done something to his daughter, Ryder claims that nothing happened, and his parents support him. Still, tensions rise high enough for Keith to blow up at Ryder and cause a major scene at the reunion. Ryder runs from the rest of the family and is forced to sleep in a nearby barn while things cool off. By the time he returns to his grandmother's house, though, he finds that Keith has sent one of his other daughters over to apologize and invite him to dinner. Ryder accepts, but he knows that things might not be as they seem and that he could be walking into another unwanted fight.