Who Plays Tag From Friends & What Popular Police Procedurals Do You Know Him From?

When Tag Jones joined the "Friends" universe in Season 7, he was, in a word, green. During an interview for a job as Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) assistant, his resume indicates as much, with only a few house painting gigs and two summers at TGI Friday's to his name (he secures the job anyway thanks to his boyish good looks). When he tries to chime in during a Thanksgiving argument, Chandler (Matthew Perry) dismisses him, saying, "Okay, you are new." His and Rachel's brief relationship ends in "The One Where They All Turn Thirty," when she can no longer handle their age gap and breaks up with the 24-year-old.

For Eddie Cahill, who played Tag in the seven-episode arc from late 2000 to early 2001, the character wasn't a far cry from himself at the time. "I was starting out. It was my first time in Los Angeles," the actor recalled in an interview with The Latch. "I think the character and I were having very similar experiences, and I didn't know that then. I didn't quite know to, like, actively put that into the role. But it was all overwhelming because I was trying to make my way in the world."

"Friends" was one of Cahill's first television roles and his longest arc to date, having already appeared in episodes of "Sex and the City," "Charmed," and "Felicity." After "Friends," Cahill's star continued to rise, and he joined the cast of movies like "Miracle" and "Lords of Dogtown." He's also become known for his work in police procedurals like "CSI: NY."