The Marvel Movie Jensen Ackles Almost Starred In (& It's Not Captain America)
As far as live-action superhero roles go, Jensen Ackles is now permanently linked to the world of "The Boys" after providing their corrupted version of Captain America, Soldier Boy, in the show's third season. An uncouth enforcer for the American way, it wasn't that much of a stretch from another — if not more well-known — super-sized gig from within the Marvel universe. Revealed during an SPNPHX panel, Jensen Ackles spilled the beans that among the offers he considered during his stint on the 15 seasons of "Supernatural," one of them had been for the part of Deadpool.
While the world seems to be in total agreement that Ryan Reynolds was and is the only option to bring Wade Wilson to life, 20th Century Fox thought otherwise. Explaining the reason for the miss, Ackles admitted, "I wasn't available, so the train just kind of stopped there. But, had I been available, I would've had to jump through the studio hoops and jump through the producer hoops." The "Supernatural" star recalled, "But I had a really good shot, and it's a movie that I really, really like. 'Deadpool.'" Hindsight sure is a heck of a thing, though, and looking back, Ackles believes that it may have been a blessing in disguise he didn't get the gig after all, given some of the supporting stars involved in the project.
Jensen Ackles avoided some awkwardness by not playing Deadpool
While Ryan Reynolds continues to be the reigning Merc with the Mouth, Jensen Ackles explained that he came very close to getting the role himself but was glad he missed out since he avoided sharing the screen with a former partner. "It was probably a good thing because my ex-girlfriend was on there, and so that probably would have been awkward. So it probably worked out for the best," Ansen said, referring to his ex-girlfriend Morena Baccarin, who plays Vanessa in both "Deadpool" and "Deadpool 2."
Be that as it may, Ansen quickly acknowledged that the end result was an outstanding one. "I think that whole cast was amazing," he said during the panel. "I probably would've messed that up for a lot of people had I been a part of it, so probably best I didn't. But that would've been cool." Does that mean that in some alternate timeline, Ryan Reynolds is going toe-to-toe with Homelander (Antony Starr)? If so, then we really wouldn't mind paying it a visit.