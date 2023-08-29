The Marvel Movie Jensen Ackles Almost Starred In (& It's Not Captain America)

As far as live-action superhero roles go, Jensen Ackles is now permanently linked to the world of "The Boys" after providing their corrupted version of Captain America, Soldier Boy, in the show's third season. An uncouth enforcer for the American way, it wasn't that much of a stretch from another — if not more well-known — super-sized gig from within the Marvel universe. Revealed during an SPNPHX panel, Jensen Ackles spilled the beans that among the offers he considered during his stint on the 15 seasons of "Supernatural," one of them had been for the part of Deadpool.

While the world seems to be in total agreement that Ryan Reynolds was and is the only option to bring Wade Wilson to life, 20th Century Fox thought otherwise. Explaining the reason for the miss, Ackles admitted, "I wasn't available, so the train just kind of stopped there. But, had I been available, I would've had to jump through the studio hoops and jump through the producer hoops." The "Supernatural" star recalled, "But I had a really good shot, and it's a movie that I really, really like. 'Deadpool.'" Hindsight sure is a heck of a thing, though, and looking back, Ackles believes that it may have been a blessing in disguise he didn't get the gig after all, given some of the supporting stars involved in the project.