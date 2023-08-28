Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Shows The Scrapped Meetup Everyone Wants To See
Following "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which concludes with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being publicly revealed as the one behind the web-slinging hero's mask, anticipation was high for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Leaving its predecessor, fans expected the sequel to deliver a story about Peter on the run, avoiding villains who seek to use his secret identity to make his life miserable. In reality, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans received a multiversal thrill ride that delivered the live-action Spider-Man experience of a lifetime.
"No Way Home" fulfills some big dreams for Spider-Man fans. It brings together Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire's takes on the wall-crawler, and it brings back some of the many iconic villains that have plagued them at the movies over the years. It even brings J.K. Simmons back into the MCU spotlight as J. Jonah Jameson, explaining what he's been up to since breaking the story on Spidey's secret identity in "Far From Home." However, there are some things that the film couldn't pull off within its runtime that many folks wanted to see.
Thanks to the "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art Of The Movie" book, it has come to light via concept art that a confrontation between Holland's Spider-Man and Jameson was scrapped from the final film.
Peter Parker could've confronted J. Jonah Jameson in his studio
Twitter user @SpideyNewsFR posted an image from "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art Of The Movie" depicting Spider-Man meeting J. Jonah Jameson at the crooked news anchor's cluttered home studio. Spidey is still wearing his "Spider-Man: Far From Home" suit, and Jameson is only properly dressed from the waist up, indicating that this face-off could've occurred early in "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and that the Daily Bugle mastermind wasn't prepared for it at all. The scene seems comedic in nature, but chances are it was planned to have a serious edge as Spider-Man gives Jameson the business for exposing his true identity.
While it's a shame that we don't get to see Jameson and Spidey duke it out in some form in the feature, hopefully, the opportunity will come again in a future project. After all, by the end of "No Way Home," Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) magic makes the world forget Spider-Man's secret identity, giving Peter Parker a clean slate. Could "Spider-Man 3" focus on his efforts to protect his identity? Perhaps he could even take a job at The Daily Bugle like his comic book counterpart to prevent Jameson from spreading false narratives about Spider-Man and learning of his secret identity.
We'll just have to wait and see if the J. Jonah Jameson-Spider-Man confrontation depicted in this concept art comes to fruition in some form as the webhead's next MCU outing inches closer.