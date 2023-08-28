Spider-Man: No Way Home Concept Art Shows The Scrapped Meetup Everyone Wants To See

Following "Spider-Man: Far From Home," which concludes with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) being publicly revealed as the one behind the web-slinging hero's mask, anticipation was high for "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Leaving its predecessor, fans expected the sequel to deliver a story about Peter on the run, avoiding villains who seek to use his secret identity to make his life miserable. In reality, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans received a multiversal thrill ride that delivered the live-action Spider-Man experience of a lifetime.

"No Way Home" fulfills some big dreams for Spider-Man fans. It brings together Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire's takes on the wall-crawler, and it brings back some of the many iconic villains that have plagued them at the movies over the years. It even brings J.K. Simmons back into the MCU spotlight as J. Jonah Jameson, explaining what he's been up to since breaking the story on Spidey's secret identity in "Far From Home." However, there are some things that the film couldn't pull off within its runtime that many folks wanted to see.

Thanks to the "Spider-Man: No Way Home – The Art Of The Movie" book, it has come to light via concept art that a confrontation between Holland's Spider-Man and Jameson was scrapped from the final film.