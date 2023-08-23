The Ending Of Portals Explained

When it comes to low-budget indie shockers, one tried-and-true format is the horror anthology. Into this unique sub-genre in 2019 came "Portals," which took a unique approach by mixing disturbing scares with sci-fi weirdness. The film features four distinct segments, each with its own director — or co-directors in the case of the nail-biting installment "Call Center" — and its own set of characters. But unlike many anthologies, the four segments in "Portals" are all unified by a central idea, set against the backdrop of a global blackout that is followed by a series of black slabs appearing around the world with unknown intent.

Uniquely, "Portals" also eschews convention by not simply showcasing each story individually. In addition to two standalone stories — "Call Center" from directors Eduardo Sanchez and Gregg Hale, and "Sarah" from Indonesian filmmaker Timo Tjahjanto — a longer entry, director Liam O'Donnell's "The Other Side," is cut into pieces and presented in between. The entire film is also bookended by a story titled "The End."

With so many different stories and a lot of cryptic elements, there's a lot to unpack across every segment. While we still don't know everything about the film given its often-confusing and unanswered questions, we can offer a little help in explaining the ending of "Portals."