Star Wars: Rebels - Why Bendu Is So Important & How He Could Tie Into Ahsoka

Throughout "Star Wars Rebels," the concept of the Force and its divide between the light and dark sides is explored thoroughly. As he trains under Jedi Kanan Jarrus (Freddie Prinze Jr.), Ezra Bridger (Taylor Gray) comes to understand some of the "Star Wars" franchise's longstanding rules and elements of the Force, in addition to some that even the most seasoned fans hadn't seen before. Among these is Bendu (Tom Baker), who debuts in the special "Star Wars Rebels: Steps Into Shadow" and goes on to recur on the animated program from there.

A native of Atollon, the hulking, moose-like Bendu is a Force-sensitive being said to represent the very center of the Force. This means he leans toward neither the light nor dark side, instead presenting the balance between the two extremes. Though it's never shown on-screen, "Rebels" figurehead Dave Filoni revealed that Bendu has encountered famed Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), specifically during the events of the episode "The Mystery of Chopper Base." Filoni shared the details of their meeting on Twitter, revealing that she spoke with him about her impending confrontation with Darth Vader (James Earl Jones).

Given their connection, it's entirely possible that Bendu could factor into the plot of the Disney+ series "Ahsoka." Perhaps, for one reason or another, her work to find the missing Ezra will bring her back to the massive Force-connected creature, or maybe we'll see a flashback to her meeting with him on Atollon. Some would love to see him again, while others aren't so sure about his potential return.