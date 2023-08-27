Ahsoka: How Powerful Is Home One & Who Was Its Famous Commander?

In the opening sequence of "Ahsoka" Episode 1, newly introduced redshirt Captain Hayle (Mark Rolston) opens communications with the villainous Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) and his apprentice Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) after mentioning that it's too early for planned contact with another ship called Home One. Later, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) boards Home One to meet up with Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). If the ship's name or interior seems familiar, that's because it played an important role in the original "Star Wars" trilogy.

Home One was originally a large Rebel ship that debuted in "Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi." In "Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back," the Rebels' headquarters is initially Echo Base located on the icy planet Hoth, but before long the Empire finds and destroys it. In "Episode VI" Home One has become the Rebel Alliance's new base of operations.

As their flagship, Home One is among the most formidable tools in the Rebels' arsenal, outfitted with ample weaponry on its sizable hull. That said, even as the largest class of Rebel ship, it's smaller in scale than a Star Destroyer, so Home One is not necessarily in the top tier of "Star Wars" space weaponry. That said, "Ahsoka" takes place in the Empire's wake, so Home One may well be one of the most powerful ships still actively patrolling the galaxy during its "Ahsoka" appearance.