Captain Marvel: The Iconic Jim Carrey Character That Almost Appeared In The MCU

As it stands, "Captain Marvel" almost showcasing Jim Carrey's green visage from "The Mask" is the closest that the actor has come to an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He hasn't the massive list of Hollywood A-listers who have joined the franchise, though there have been rumblings on that front. Back in 2021, there was a widespread rumor that alleged Carrey would be cast as the MCU iteration of the villain MODOK. Of course, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" ended up revealing Corey Stoll to be the actor behind the character.

While Carrey could join the MCU in the future, the chances are unfortunately slimmer than ever. In an appearance on "Access Hollywood" in 2022, the longtime movie star said that he would be mostly retiring from acting after his role as Dr. Robotnik in "Sonic the Hedgehog 2." While he didn't rule out the possibility of returning for the odd film or two, he noted that it would have to be something special. "If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break," he said.

Still, if Carrey does end up returning to Hollywood, he's certainly no stranger to superhero films. Not only did he appear in "Kick-Ass 2," but "The Mask" itself is also an adaptation of the Dark Horse Comics franchise of the same name. Perhaps Carrey and the MCU still have a shot.