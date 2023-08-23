Expend4bles Trailer Adds Megan Fox, 50 Cent, & More New Blood To The Tactical Team

The brand-new trailer for "The Expend4bles" makes one thing abundantly clear: it's rated R.

Against all odds, "The Expendables" franchise has managed to persevere despite being stuck in limbo for nearly a decade. The series first kicked off in 2010 with Sylvester Stallone in the director's chair. The premise was simple: rope in every (male) action star known to mankind and put them in one giant, R-rated explosion-fest. With an all-star cast comprising of Stallone, Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, and more, "The Expendables" was box office gold, grossing over $270 million worldwide.

For Lionsgate, "The Expendables" was the perfect action franchise that they could mine and expand upon. After all, Hollywood has no shortage of action stars and machismo personalities, making "The Expendables" the perfect excuse to bring them all together. Stallone stepped away from directing duties but returned in a starring role for "The Expendables 2," which proved to be equally successful. And in 2014, audiences rushed to their local multiplex for "The Expendables 3," which notably felt... different. The threequel abandoned the franchise's historical R-rating in favor of a modest, wide-appealing PG-13 grade. Naturally, fans of the "The Expendables" were disappointed with this creative direction, giving it the lowest-rated audience score for the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. Following the tepid respond to the threequel, it looked like "The Expendables" were dead.

But the dead clearly don't die, with the latest trailer for "The Expend4bles" confirming that the film has received an R-rating. While heavyweights like Schwarzenegger and Willis are nowhere to be found, franchise mainstays like Stallone and Statham are joined by the likes of Megan Fox, 50 Cent, and more for what should be another chaotic and action-packed entry.