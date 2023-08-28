Owen Wilson's Loki Leak That Earned Him His First Marvel Strike

Working for Marvel is an exciting opportunity, and it's something that anyone would want to talk about. But the franchise's Spider-Man has been known for sharing a bit too much information. Tom Holland's Marvel spoilers have been well-documented, including his premature announcement of two more movies starring the web-slinger during a fan Q&A with AlloCiné amid "Spider-Man: Homecoming" promotion.

Mark Ruffalo has also been known to spill secrets, including when he spoiled the ending of "Avengers: Infinity War." "Wait 'til you see the next one. Everybody dies," he exclaimed in the moment that @GMA shared on Twitter. Ruffalo and Karen Gillan told E! Insider that several "Avengers: Endgame" cast members did not get full scripts. Ruffalo said he received dummy scenes, to which Chris Evans jokingly replied, "Mark's a real liability ... You leak like a bodily function."

Spoilers can lessen the overall excitement in any movie, but Kevin Feige notes they're an unavoidable issue. That's why the president of Marvel Studios factors them into the MCU. He told The Direct, "The unfortunate truth is you don't [keep it all under wraps], and therefore you need to make sure that the experience itself works regardless of what has been spoiled or not. ... Somebody steals something, don't spread it around because it just potentially lessens the experience."