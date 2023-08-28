Owen Wilson's Loki Leak That Earned Him His First Marvel Strike
Disney is always watching, and it's a lesson that Owen Wilson has learned firsthand. The star entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe during Season 1 of "Loki," playing Mobius, an agent of the Time Variance Authority charged with watching Loki (Tom Hiddleston), the God of Mischief. Mobius quickly learns that Loki lives up to his nickname, going on an adventure that uncovers the TVA's dark secrets while he dreams of owning a jet ski. Of course, Marvel fans know that the company works hard to keep these big projects under wraps with its famous no-leaks policy, and according to Wilson, that includes listening closely to the information that stars are sharing.
He told Esquire in 2021, "It's no joke. Even when I let it slip that I'm wearing a mustache, Agent Mobius, I got an ominous text saying, 'Strike one.' And I don't know who that was from. We looked into it, and we think it might have been Kevin Feige using a burner phone or something, but that was never confirmed." And he's not the first MCU star to famously leak project details. As for spoilers themselves, Feige, the president of Marvel Studios, has his own thoughts regarding important details being shared.
MCU stars who have shared spoilers and what Feige keeps in mind
Working for Marvel is an exciting opportunity, and it's something that anyone would want to talk about. But the franchise's Spider-Man has been known for sharing a bit too much information. Tom Holland's Marvel spoilers have been well-documented, including his premature announcement of two more movies starring the web-slinger during a fan Q&A with AlloCiné amid "Spider-Man: Homecoming" promotion.
Mark Ruffalo has also been known to spill secrets, including when he spoiled the ending of "Avengers: Infinity War." "Wait 'til you see the next one. Everybody dies," he exclaimed in the moment that @GMA shared on Twitter. Ruffalo and Karen Gillan told E! Insider that several "Avengers: Endgame" cast members did not get full scripts. Ruffalo said he received dummy scenes, to which Chris Evans jokingly replied, "Mark's a real liability ... You leak like a bodily function."
Spoilers can lessen the overall excitement in any movie, but Kevin Feige notes they're an unavoidable issue. That's why the president of Marvel Studios factors them into the MCU. He told The Direct, "The unfortunate truth is you don't [keep it all under wraps], and therefore you need to make sure that the experience itself works regardless of what has been spoiled or not. ... Somebody steals something, don't spread it around because it just potentially lessens the experience."