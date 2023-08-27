Stranger Things Star Joseph Quinn Is Johnny Storm In Fiery Fantastic Four Design

Rumors have been swirling in recent weeks about who will portray the Fantastic Four in Marvel Studios' upcoming film, set for release in 2025. Names tossed around include Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, Matt Smith as Reed Richards, and "Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm. Though nothing is set in stone at the time of this writing, fans can already imagine what Quinn might look like as the Human Torch thanks to one artist on Instagram.

Mizuri, an artist and designer from Melbourne, Australia, posted on social media their digital creation of Quinn in the role of the superhero previously played by Chris Evans in the "Fantastic Four" franchise from the mid-2000s and Michael B. Jordan in the 2015 reboot. In the design, instead of the denim vest and shaggy locks of Eddie Munson that the world has come to associate with Quinn, he's sporting Johnny's iconic blue jumpsuit and flaming hair.

The caption read, "Saw this casting going around the other day. Joseph Quinn from Stranger Things as Human Torch. Not sure if it's confirmed, but I thought I'd do a little mock up. Excited for the Fantastic 4 in the MCU."