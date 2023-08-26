Doctor Strange 2 Theory Changes The Disney Multiverse - By Axing Mickey Mouse?

"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" does a great job expanding on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse. It shows off different versions of established MCU heroes, touches on the rules of the multiverse, and even hints at how Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) actions can be felt throughout different timelines. In doing so, it also explores how different universes have been shaped by sequences of events different from the ones we're familiar with. For instance, the death or general lack of Mickey Mouse seems to have changed one of the MCU's most important universes.

Over on Reddit, u/imaxwebber pointed out in a thread that when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) meets the Earth-838 versions of her children, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), they're watching a cartoon starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. As Disney enthusiasts are well aware, Oswald was Walt Disney's biggest animated creation before his entertainment empire came to fruition. However, he lost the rights to the character, leading to the creation of Mickey Mouse in his absence. Thus, the Redditor theorizes that on Earth-838, Disney never lost the rights to Oswald, making him the company's mascot and preventing the creation of Mickey.

Naturally, MCU fans had some interesting thoughts on this "Multiverse of Madness" theory.