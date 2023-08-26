Doctor Strange 2 Theory Changes The Disney Multiverse - By Axing Mickey Mouse?
"Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" does a great job expanding on the Marvel Cinematic Universe's multiverse. It shows off different versions of established MCU heroes, touches on the rules of the multiverse, and even hints at how Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) actions can be felt throughout different timelines. In doing so, it also explores how different universes have been shaped by sequences of events different from the ones we're familiar with. For instance, the death or general lack of Mickey Mouse seems to have changed one of the MCU's most important universes.
Over on Reddit, u/imaxwebber pointed out in a thread that when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) meets the Earth-838 versions of her children, Billy (Julian Hilliard) and Tommy (Jett Klyne), they're watching a cartoon starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. As Disney enthusiasts are well aware, Oswald was Walt Disney's biggest animated creation before his entertainment empire came to fruition. However, he lost the rights to the character, leading to the creation of Mickey Mouse in his absence. Thus, the Redditor theorizes that on Earth-838, Disney never lost the rights to Oswald, making him the company's mascot and preventing the creation of Mickey.
Naturally, MCU fans had some interesting thoughts on this "Multiverse of Madness" theory.
MCU fans on Reddit were quick to break down this theory
In short order, Reddit users from all over the social media site stopped by to discuss this theory. On one hand, there were those who wanted to dig even deeper into Oswald's supposed enduring presence on Earth-838. For instance, u/Pearse_Borty questioned the fact that, despite the modern aesthetic of the Maximoff household, the cartoon is in black and white. Do color cartoons not exist in this universe? If they do, what color did this timeline's Disney decide on for its flagship character? His more traditional blue shorts look, or something involving a pop of red akin to Mickey Mouse?
Meanwhile, there are folks who don't think there's too much to delve into when it comes to Oswald's "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" cameo. "It's a nice Easter egg, but that cartoon exists in our world. I thought it would be clever to have Fantasia with Mickey replaced with Oswald. As it is, they're just watching an old movie," commented u/Erikthered65, explaining that the Oswald cartoon on the television is nothing special and that there were other, more creative ways the "Multiverse of Madness" team could've demonstrated Oswald taking over Mickey's pop culture status if that was the intention.
All in all, Oswald popping up in "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" is a fun detail and a nod to Walt Disney's first big cartoon hit. It's really up to the individual how far to take it as far as theorization goes.