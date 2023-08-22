LEGO: Captain America's Shield Is Symmetrical Satisfaction For Any Marvel Fan

LEGO debuted another addition to its Infinity Saga collection, and it's a big one. Labeled for builders 18 and up, Captain America's Shield is just over 18.5 inches in diameter and contains 3,128 pieces organized in 25 bags. There are a few extra unnumbered bags as well, containing identical 2 x 14s. This set comes with one instruction booklet, which should give you some intel about how difficult this build really is.

As is evident from the photos, this is a build of repetition and a far cry from builds like the Sanctum Sanctorum and the Spider-Man Final Battle. There are no fun stickers, Easter eggs hiding behind sliding walls, or unusual pieces. Captain America's Shield is all business in the best way and is the perfect set to break up those more complex builds you might be keeping in your closet.

This is a must-buy for LEGO builders who are fans of the MCU (or just Captain America in general) and those wanting to continue their Infinity Saga collection. When finished, the shield is clean, pristine, and jaw-dropping due to its intricate architecture.