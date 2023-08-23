V/H/S/85 First Trailer Transforms Home Videos Into '80s-Themed Nightmare Fuel

The "V/H/S" franchise has always had a killer concept for an anthology series. Each film contains a framing device where characters look through various tapes only to discover they're all horrific in some capacity. The last couple of installments in the series — "V/H/S/94" and "V/H/S/99" — took a blast to the past. And the upcoming "V/H/S/85" promises to follow that trajectory in a terrifying fashion.

Shudder released the "V/H/S/85" trailer, and it packs a mighty punch. It starts with pure '80s goodness, with bombastic hairstyles and VR systems. But things soon take a sinister turn as people start screaming and firing guns into the unknown. It ends with what appears to be the framing device for this film, where someone in possession of the tapes gets interrogated. There's even a fun "Star Trek" reference at the end to confirm that this movie does, in fact, take place in the 1980s.

When one of the tapes gets put in the VCR, another VHS labeled "Wrath of Khaaan" sits atop it. But anyone hoping for a sci-fi romp will be disappointed when the horror of "V/H/S/85" comes to Shudder later this year.