Who Plays Nina On Friends & Who Are Her Very Famous Parents?

You'd be forgiven if you only have a hazy memory of Nina, the character Jennifer Grant played on "Friends." A lot of celebrities passed through the landmark sitcom over the years, many of whom weren't particularly famous at the time. Ellen Pompeo had a guest turn in Season 11, "The Office" standout Craig Robinson showed up in Season 10, future "Riverdale" star Cole Sprouse was one of the two twins playing Ross Geller's (David Schwimmer) son Ben, and for crying out loud, Jon Favreau was Monica Geller's (Courteney Cox) boyfriend for six episodes way back in the third season.

So who is Nina, exactly? She appears in precisely one episode of Season 1, showing up in Episode 16, "The One With Two Parts." (She was in the first of the two parts.) Nina plays a pretty simple role: she's a pretty girl who works with Matthew Perry's Chandler, but he's told he has to fire her. Chandler, in his usual fashion, makes the entire thing worse by asking her out, and when he's pressed by his boss about her presence at work, Chandler takes a very dignified route: he tells his boss that she's mentally unwell and refuses to leave. You can pretty much imagine how it all goes from there, but at least Nina gets the last word: she staples Chandler's hand to his desk. As Lucille Bluth might say, "good for her."

So what about Grant? Turns out she's got a pretty solid Hollywood pedigree.