The Challenge: USA – Here's How You Can Watch Season 2 Online

Two seasons in, "The Challenge: USA" remains solidly consistent, providing interpersonal drama and breathtaking games undertaken by a whole bunch of reality show aces. Hosted by T.J. Lavin, "The Challenge: USA" features an athletic competition between veteran reality show stars from "The Amazing Race," "Big Brother," and other popular franchises from CBS' past. They all must follow the same rules while doing battle for bragging rights, a $500,000 cash prize — and a spot in the upcoming "The Challenge: Global Championship," which will have representatives from international versions of CBS' signature reality-based game shows fight it out for another hunk of money.

If you've missed out on the show's first few episodes, there's good news; you can stream them on the official CBS website with ad support. And unlike many of the other series CBS hosts on their website, you won't have to provide your Paramount+, other streaming service, satellite company, or cable login info to enjoy. Pluto TV is also streaming the first couple of episodes of Season 2 with ad support with no logins required. If you'd prefer to put your Paramount+ subscription to good use and enjoy the show without ads, they post fresh episodes of "The Challenge: USA" the day after they debut over the air. And more options are available if you'd like to buy individual episodes.