Deadpool: The Actors Who Could Have Played Vanessa Instead Of Morena Baccarin

Before getting the gig, the studio turned to Olivia Munn to play the part of Wade Wilson's love interest. However, in the end, the character wasn't to her liking. Speaking to American Way Magazine, Munn recalled how it was a no-brainer between the role in "Deadpool" and the one coming up in "X-Men: Apocalypse" when she was offered the part of Psylocke.

"I said, 'Is there a fight scene,'" Munn recalled asking. There turned out to be a few, and understandably so. "I thought Psylocke was always one of the most lethal characters, and I said, 'Yes, as long as you're not using her to be the eye candy. She has really powerful abilities,'" Munn noted. "And they said, 'Yes, that's an important part.'"

In Munn's eyes, before the film's release at least, Psylocke was the antithesis of Vanessa, and that is precisely why she was drawn to the character. It's a shame, then, that she was so underutilized in the final film, which became one of the least favored of the "X-Men" franchise.

As for Morena Baccarin, taking the gig in "Deadpool" saw her be part of one what is now the third highest-grossing R-rated film ever made. Still, it was a job with some negatives — particularly in one of its most intimate but intentionally amusing scenes.