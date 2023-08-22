Could Thor 5's Villain Surpass Hela? Marvel Director Drops Major Clues

Most people would agree that "Thor: Love and Thunder" missed the mark, failing the recapture the charm of the God of Thunder's previous outings. Most issues centered around the movie's over-the-top comedy and its under-utilized villain, Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale). However, if given another chance, director Taika Waititi knows what change he'd make for "Thor 5," and it centers on the villain.

In Titan's upcoming "Thor: Love and Thunder The Official Movie Special" book, Waititi discussed potential future outings for Thor, giving a peak behind the curtain on his plans should Marvel Studios call upon him again. "What is left to do to him?" the director questioned. "It's got to be something that feels like it's carrying on with the evolution of the character, but still in a very fun way and still giving him things to come up against that feel like they're building on the obstacles that he has to overcome. I don't think we can have a villain that's weaker than Hela. I feel like we need to step up from there and add a villain that's somehow more formidable."

"Love and Thunder" introduced a plethora of new gods to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with its mid-credits scene teasing a major battle should Thor's solo adventures continue. However, with Waititi's comments in mind, neither Hercules (Brett Goldstein) nor Zeus (Russell Crowe) seem up to Hela's (Cate Blanchett) level. While Waititi surely has more secrets he isn't revealing, as it currently stands, it seems "Thor 5" may have a hard time topping his previous villain.