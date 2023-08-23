Ahsoka Just Brought A Fan-Favorite Character One Step Closer To Canon

After Disney bought Lucasfilm, countless "Star Wars" characters were swept out of the canon and into the vague limbo of the so-called "Legends" timeline. For those who'd followed the Expanded Universe fiction for decades, it was a particularly sad day. Over time, many of the most popular EU characters have slowly been brought back into the fold, with Grand Admiral Thrawn returning in "Star Wars Rebels" and Darth Revan's name being invoked in "The Rise of Skywalker," among others. Still, most of the Legends characters remain relegated to the fringes of the noncanonical Outer Rim.

The first two episodes of "Ahsoka" bring one of those characters a few steps closer to a comeback. The show follows eponymous former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) in a battle against the mysterious Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto), who seeks to bring Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) back from his distant exile. In addition to the two dark Jedi Shin Hati (Ivanna Sakhno) and Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson), Elsbeth employs a number of battle droids the likes of which we've never seen in live action.

"Ahsoka" Episode 2 identifies these fearsome soldiers as HK-class assassin droids. If you've played the beloved 2003 video game "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," you'll be very familiar with that designation. The deadpan assassin droid HK-47 is arguably the most popular character from the entire game, and while "Ahsoka" doesn't bring him back exactly, the series does inch him one step closer to the new canon.