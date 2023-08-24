Ahsoka Fixes Star Wars' Dumbest Scene (Or Makes It Much Worse)

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 1 and Episode 2

"Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker" has plenty of controversial moments and multiple overarching worst things in the movie. Even in this overabundance of oddities, the bizarre "Skywalker Saga" moment where Rey (Daisy Ridley) uses the Sith blade that killed her parents to locate a wayfinder ranks among the strangest scenes in the film. By comparing the weapon's shape to the wreck of the second Death Star and using a hidden measurement tool, Rey manages to track down the right location, and the viewer is left wondering what the odds must be for her to stand in the exact right place to pull such a stunt.

It's easy to think that a show like "Ahsoka" would want to steer away from such a confusing moment. Instead, the Disney+ series opts to go all in with the "line up things to solve the riddle" thing. In Episode 1 of the show, Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) uses very familiar, Rey-esque tactics in the chamber where she lines up the pillars to discover a map of her own. In Episode 2, Morgan Elsbeth (Diana Lee Inosanto) provides yet another version of the theme by using the map orb to reveal the path to Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen).

Does "Ahsoka's" decision to bring back the tendency to find things by using conveniently-placed shapes and grooves fix the infamous Sith Dagger scene by confirming that this type of thing is surprisingly common in the "Star Wars" universe? The future will tell, but "Star Wars" apparently doesn't intend to shy away from this particular trope.