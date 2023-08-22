Who Plays Siena On Seinfeld & What Other Popular Shows Has She Starred In?

"Seinfeld" fans got to witness all of the side-splitting shenanigans that occurred during George Costanza's (Jason Alexander) search for someone who could tolerate his nonsense, and while there are many to choose from, one former flame that arguably stands out is Siena from Season 6, Episode 11 ("The Face Painter"), who completely blows his "I Love You" off in hilarious fashion. But it turns out she has issues hearing, so he tries again, making sure she got the message only to find out Siena did hear him the first time. The entire gut-busting affair most assuredly leaves some wondering about the actor playing Siena and where else they'd seen her.

The actor who played the character was Katy Selverstone, who has appeared on shows such as "Dawson's Creek," "Law & Order," "Nip/Tuck," "NYPD Blue," "CSI: Miami," and "As the World Turns." But her biggest claim to fame on the small screen is her run on "The Drew Carey Show" as Lisa Robbins. The head of the Shopper Dept. at the Winfred-Louder Department Store was first introduced in Season 1, Episode 2 ("Miss Right,") and Lisa soon begins a relationship with Drew Carey's character. After several ups and downs, the two end things, with Selverstone's final appearance taking place in Season 2, Episode 11 ("Lisa Gets Married").

While she has had several other parts on many series, and her 16 episodes on "The Drew Carey Show" are among her most notable endeavors, her role on "Seinfeld" was almost much bigger as the show nearly took Siena's relationship with George in a shockingly different direction.