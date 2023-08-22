Who Plays Siena On Seinfeld & What Other Popular Shows Has She Starred In?
"Seinfeld" fans got to witness all of the side-splitting shenanigans that occurred during George Costanza's (Jason Alexander) search for someone who could tolerate his nonsense, and while there are many to choose from, one former flame that arguably stands out is Siena from Season 6, Episode 11 ("The Face Painter"), who completely blows his "I Love You" off in hilarious fashion. But it turns out she has issues hearing, so he tries again, making sure she got the message only to find out Siena did hear him the first time. The entire gut-busting affair most assuredly leaves some wondering about the actor playing Siena and where else they'd seen her.
The actor who played the character was Katy Selverstone, who has appeared on shows such as "Dawson's Creek," "Law & Order," "Nip/Tuck," "NYPD Blue," "CSI: Miami," and "As the World Turns." But her biggest claim to fame on the small screen is her run on "The Drew Carey Show" as Lisa Robbins. The head of the Shopper Dept. at the Winfred-Louder Department Store was first introduced in Season 1, Episode 2 ("Miss Right,") and Lisa soon begins a relationship with Drew Carey's character. After several ups and downs, the two end things, with Selverstone's final appearance taking place in Season 2, Episode 11 ("Lisa Gets Married").
While she has had several other parts on many series, and her 16 episodes on "The Drew Carey Show" are among her most notable endeavors, her role on "Seinfeld" was almost much bigger as the show nearly took Siena's relationship with George in a shockingly different direction.
Katy Slevertsone's character was almost engaged to George
If people thought there was no chance Siena and George Costanza would have gotten to the point of being engaged, they should get ready to have their minds blown because that's almost what happened during the episode. While the "The Face Painter" entry wraps up leading many to believe things didn't work out between the two, there was an alternate ending filmed that featured the two back in the car locking lips and professing their love for one another, which leads to George popping the question. While Siena has a smile on her face as she accepts, it seems that George regrets the decision.
While the charming endeavor never made the final cut to air with the rest of the episode, the deleted scene has been seen by fans online who don't agree with the proposed engagement and believe the pair are definitely not right for each other. When the video was posted on Reddit, several individuals chimed in against the union, like one user who didn't hold back in their response, posting, "I'm glad they didn't do it. I never thought she really liked George at all." u/idave101 summed up their disapproval by writing, "This would have been terrible."
Fortunately, for those that don't think George and Siena were meant to be, they didn't stick with the storyline, but it is wild to think how close she came to playing a potential Mrs. Costanza on "Seinfeld."